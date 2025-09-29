Court Dismisses Plea Against Falak Javed's Physical Remand
Muhammad Irfan Published September 29, 2025 | 09:35 PM
A sessions court on Monday dismissed a revision petition challenging the five-day physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) social media activist Falak Javed in cases related to alleged use of social media platforms against state institutions and a provincial minister
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) A sessions court on Monday dismissed a revision petition challenging the five-day physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) social media activist Falak Javed in cases related to alleged use of social media platforms against state institutions and a provincial minister.
Additional District and Sessions Judge Dr Sajida Ahmad Chaudhry announced the verdict after hearing arguments from both sides. The court observed that the remand order had been issued in accordance with the law and did not suffer from any illegality or irregularity.
It ruled that the petition was without merit and therefore dismissed.
The petition contended that the local court had granted the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) five-day physical custody of Falak Javed while ignoring key facts of the case. It had sought annulment of the remand order and discharge of the accused.
On September 25, a judicial magistrate granted NCCIA a five-day physical remand of Javed, directing her production before the court upon expiry of the remand on September 30.
