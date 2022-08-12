UrduPoint.com

Court Dismisses Plea For Physical Remand Of Shahbaz Gill

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 12, 2022 | 02:14 PM

Court dismisses plea for physical remand of Shahbaz Gill

A duty magistrate has sent the PTI leader to jail on judicial remand and allowed him to meet his legal team in sedition case.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 12th, 2022) A local court on Friday turned down plea of the prosecution officials seeking further physical remand of PTI leader Shahbaz Gill and sent him to jail on judicial remand.
Duty Magistrate Umar Bashir was hearing a case related to sedition charges.
As the proceedings commenced, the police produced PTI leader Gill before the court and pleadeded with the court to extend his physical remand. The Prosecution said that they wanted to investigate Gill further in the case. However, the court declined the prosecution's request and ordered to send him to jail on judicial remand.

Earlier, Gill had undergone two-day physical remand.


During the proceedings today, the accused asked the court to allow him to meet his legal team. The court accepted his plea and allowed him to meet with his legal team in the courtroom.
The PTI workers who gathered outside the court tried several times to enter the court premises but the police stoppped them.
On the occasion, the PTI workers and supporters chanted slogans against the PML-N leaders and workers.
It should be noted here that Shahbaz Gill was arrested three days ago for incitement against institutions and their leadership.

