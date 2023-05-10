UrduPoint.com

Court Dismisses Plea To File FIR Into Death Of Karachi Zoo Elephant Noor Jahan

Sumaira FH Published May 10, 2023 | 06:55 PM

Court dismisses plea to file FIR into death of Karachi Zoo Elephant Noor Jahan

The petition filed to lodge an FIR against Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saifur Rehman and KMC officers over the death of Noor Jahan, the elephant of Karachi Zoo, was dismissed after hearing in the sessions court

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :The petition filed to lodge an FIR against Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saifur Rehman and KMC officers over the death of Noor Jahan, the elephant of Karachi Zoo, was dismissed after hearing in the sessions court.

The petitioner had accused the Dr Syed Saifur Rehman and the current Director of Karachi Zoo Kunwar Ayub and former director of criminal negligence for the death of the elephant, said a spokesperson of KMC on Wednesday.

During the hearing in the court of Additional Sessions Judge South, the lawyers of the parties presented detailed arguments in favor of their position, while the lawyers of KMC informed the court about the treatment of elephant Noor Jahan and told that the cause of death of elephant was not negligence but illness for which international experts were called to Karachi Zoo and all facilities were provided.

Additional Sessions Judge South Ashfaq Muhammad Awan, after hearing the arguments of the parties, ruled that the allegation of criminal negligence in the case of Noor Jahan, the elephant of Karachi Zoo, is not based on facts. Nothing has happened that is claimed and the death of Noor Jahan is not cognizable offence and therefore the case is dismissed.

Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saifur Rahman has congratulated the legal team of KMC for following this case in the best way and directed the Legal department to carry on attending other cases with full preparation.

