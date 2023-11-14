Open Menu

Court Dismisses PTI Chief's Physical Remand Plea In Al-Qadir Trust Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 14, 2023 | 09:31 PM

The Accountability Court (AC) of Islamabad on Tuesday dismissed the plea of National Accountability Court (NAB) for physical remand of the PTI chairman in the 190 million pounds corruption case, commonly known as the Al-Qadir Trust case

AC Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the case.

NAB Prosecutor Muzzafar Abbasi sought a 10-day physical remand of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman, which was opposed by the latter's lawyer Salman Safdar.

Following arguments from both parties, the court rejected NAB’s request for physical remand.

It may be added that the PTI chief, who had been under arrest in Adiala Jail in the cipher case, was arrested by NAB in the 190 million pounds corruption case after issuance of his warrants by the court on Monday.

More Stories From Pakistan