Court Dismisses PTI Founder Chairman's Bail In Toshakhana Case

Umer Jamshaid Published December 13, 2023 | 09:57 PM

The Accountability Court of Islamabad on Wednesday dismissed the interim bail of the former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and lodged his arrest in the Toshakhana case.

Judge Muhammad Bashir of the Accountability Court issued the order.

The physical remand of the PTI's founder chairman would be sought on Thursday, Deputy Prosecutor General of National Accountability Bureau Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi said while talking to the media.

Meanwhile, the hearing of the plea of PTI's ex-chairman seeking bail in the Al-Qadir Trust Case was adjourned till December 19.

