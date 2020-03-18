An Accountability Court (AC) here on Wednesday dismissed acquittal petitions of former Prime Minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and other accused in a reference pertaining to Nandipur Power Project

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) here on Wednesday dismissed acquittal petitions of former Prime Minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and other accused in a reference pertaining to Nandipur Power Project.

The court termed in its judgment that the accused were not entitled to such relief under fresh amendments in National Accountability Bureau (NAB)'s Ordinance.

AC-II Judge Azam Khan announced the decision which was reserved on last hearing on acquittal petitions of Raja Pervaiz Asharaf, Shumaila Mehmood, Riaz Kiyani and Masood Chishti after hearing arguments from both sides at large.

The accused had prayed the court to acquit them under new amendments in NAB Ordinance. However, the NAB opposed the petitions and prayed the court to turn them down.

Announcing the judgment, the court ordered that the trial of the accused would continue in accordance of the NAB law in above case.

It stated that the accused did not deserve to be acquitted.

The NAB alleged that the accused had caused a delay in execution of the power project which led to the loss worth billions of rupees to the national exchequer.