Court Dismisses Reference Against Gilani, Ashraf

Umer Jamshaid Published March 18, 2022 | 08:17 PM

Court dismisses reference against Gilani, Ashraf

An Accountability Court (AC) on Friday dismissed a reference against two former prime ministers including Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani and Raja Prvaiz Ashraf pertaining illegal appointment of chairman Ogra

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Friday dismissed a reference against two former prime ministers including Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani and Raja Prvaiz Ashraf pertaining illegal appointment of chairman Ogra.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir announced the verdict on the acquittal pleas of the accused.

The decision was reserved previously after listening arguments from the respondents at large.

The court said that the reference pertaining to the appointment of Tauqeer Sadiq as chairman Ogra didn't fall in jurisdiction of accountability court. It may be mentioned here that the reference had also named other accused including Sikandar Maken, Shaukat Durrani, Javed Nazir and Tauqeer Sadiq.

