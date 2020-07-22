An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday dismissed a petition seeking ownership transfer of a vehicle of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in LNG corruption case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday dismissed a petition seeking ownership transfer of a vehicle of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in LNG corruption case.

The court announced the judgment on a petition moved by a citizen Imran Khan seeking permission to transfer Abbasi's vehicle on his name.

The court termed that the ban on vehicle's ownership transfer would be maintained until the decision in LNG case. It may be mentioned here that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had frozen all assets of former prime minister Abbasi in LNG case.