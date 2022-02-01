Court dismisses request to summon three doctors as witnesses in Noor Mukadam case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :A session court in Islamabad on Tuesday dismissed the request filed by the employees of 'Therapyworks' to summon three doctors of PIMS Hospital as witnesses in the Noor Mukadam murder case.

Accused Amjad, who was an employee of the Therapyworks, had filed the petition but he did not plead his case in the last three hearings.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Atta Rabbani, in his written order, dismissed the petition for not being pursued by the Therapyworks.

The court also disposed of the prosecution's request to run the CCTV hard disk for being ineffective as it had already been played in the court room.