Court Dismisses Shibli Faraz's Bail Petition

Published October 25, 2022 | 06:59 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :A local court of Islamabad on Tuesday terminated the pre-arrest bail petition of PTI's leader Shibli Faraz in an FIR registered by capital's police under section-144.

Additional District and Session Judge Zafar Iqbal dismissed the petition due to non attendance of Shibli Faraz and his lawyer before the court.

It may be mentioned here that Aabpara Police Station had registered FIR No.728 against PTI's leader and former information minister on violation of section-144.

