ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Wednesday disposed of the bail petition of PTI's leader Tahir Sadiq after the petitioner withdrew his case.

ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas heard the bail case of Tahir Sadiq in FIR pertaining violence and vandalizing in judicial complex Islamabad.

The petitioner's lawyer said that the police had raided the house and his client was not even let to arrive court.

The lawyer said that they didn't want to pursue the petition anymore and wanted to withdraw the same. After this, the court disposed of the petition.

It may be mentioned here that Islamabad Ramna Police Station had registered an FIR against Tahir Sadiq and others under sections of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA).