ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday disposed of the bail petition of PTI's leader Omar Ayub after it was withdrawn.

ATC Judge heard the bail petition of Omar Ayub.

The petitioner's lawyer prayed the court to grant permission to withdraw his bail case.

The court accepted the request and disposed of the interim bail petition of Omar Ayub.

It may be mentioned here that the capital police had registered a case against Omar Ayub with regard to riot and vandalizing the public property during protests.