Court disposes of reference against PML-N leader

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Monday returned a reference to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against PML-N's leader and ex-governor KPK Sardar Mehtab Khan Abbasi regarding illegal appointments in PIA.

Defence lawyer Barrister Qasim Nawaz Abbasi presenting his arguments before AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir, submitted that the reference didn't fall under the jurisdiction of NAB after the amendment in ordinance.

There was no allegation of financial misappropriation against his client, he said.

After listening arguments, the court returned the case to NAB whiled declaring it as non maintainable.