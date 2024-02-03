Court due to announce verdict today on Imran, Bushra marriage case

(@Abdulla99267510)

Adding to the gravity of the proceedings, Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi submitted a statement of Article 342 to the court, affirming their stance on the matter.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 3rd, 2024) A local court in Islamabad which reserved the verdict is due to announce it at 1:00 pm today in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi marriage case.

Senior Sessions Judge Qudratullah had earlier reserved the verdict after conducting hours long hearing of the case.

The both sides presented arguments before the court.

Among the witnesses brought forward were prominent figures including Khawar Maneka, Mufti Saeed, Awn Chaudhry, and Muhammad Latif.

Salman Akram Raja, representing the PTI founder, diligently presented the case, while Raja Rizwan Abbasi and public prosecutor Samiullah Jassra stood as legal counsels for the applicant Khawar Maneka.

Adding to the gravity of the proceedings, Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi submitted a statement of Article 342 to the court, affirming their stance on the matter.

Commencing in the morning hours, the hearing persisted until late evening, spanning approximately fourteen hours of rigorous legal discourse.

The courtroom atmosphere remained charged with anticipation as the court, after thorough deliberation, chose to withhold its decision on the marriage case.