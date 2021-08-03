Court endorses accused plea bargain request

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday endorsed the plea bargain request worth Rs1.8 billion in a housing society fraud case.

Investigation officer NAB Suleman Akber informed AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir that the four accused including Junaid Asghar, Bazaid Asghar, Muhammad Naeem and Farooq had requested for plea bargain and ready to pay the amount.

He said that the chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had approved the plea bargain request. The accused also informed the court that they were doing plea bargain at their own will and aware of its consequences.

The NAB had filed a reference against the accused in 2011 pertaining to looting the public on the name of a fake housing society.