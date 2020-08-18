UrduPoint.com
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday endorsed the decision of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for seizing ownerships of vehicles of former president Asif Ali Zardari and ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif in Toshakhana corruption reference.

AC-III Judge Asghar Ali heard the case.

The NAB had sized the ownerships of four vehicles including two BMW and one Lexer cars owned by Zardari and one Mercedes of Nawaz Sharif. These vehicles were received from Toshakhan during the regime of Pakistan Peoples Party's government.

