Court exempts Capt (retd) Safdar from appearance in cases

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :A local court on Friday granted one-time exemption from personal appearance to retired Captain Muhammad Safdar, son-in-law of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, in two different cases of 'hate speech' and scuffle with police.

Judicial Magistrate Bilal Munir Warriach conducted the proceedings of both cases at District courts.

A counsel for retd Captain Safdar appeared before the court and submitted an application for exemption from personal appearance. He argued that his client could not attend the court proceedings due to his engagements in the election campaign in Azad Kashmir. He pleaded with the court to grant one-time exemption to his client.

At this, the court exempted retd Captain Safdar from personal appearance in both cases and adjourned further hearing till September 10.

Islampura police had registered two cases against retired Captain Muhammad Safdar: In a 'hate speech' case, retired Captain Safdar had been charged of inciting people against the government and state institutions.

In another case it was alleged that the accused and others scuffled with the police during the appearance of Maryam Nawaz Sharif at an accountability court in 2019. A case was registered under sections 353, 186, 147 and 149 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).