Court exempts former DG Excise from personal appearance in liquor licence case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :An accountability court on Wednesday granted exemption from personal appearance to former director general (DG) Excise & Taxation Akram Ashraf Gondal till the filing of reference in liquor licence case.

The court directed National Accountability Bureau (NAB) authorities for filing the reference as soon as possible in the matter.

Accountability Court Judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhry conducted the case proceedings, wherein Akram Ashraf Gondal also appeared.

A counsel on behalf of Akram Ashraf had pleaded with the court for grant of exemption from personal appearance to his client till the filing of the reference.

The NAB Lahore had accused Akram Gondal of corruption and corrupt practices through misuse of authority by playing a pivotal role in issuance of an alleged illegal liquor licence to a private hotel in Lahore. The bureau alleged that the accused technically maneuvered the whole process to grant L-2 category liquor licence to a hotel without its eligibility.

It is pertinent to mention here that a Lahore High Court division bench had granted bail to Akram Ashraf in the case.