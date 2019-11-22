UrduPoint.com
Court Exempts Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz From Appearance In Chaudhry Sugar Mills

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 03:19 PM

Court exempts Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz from appearance in Chaudhry Sugar mills

NAB produced Maryam Nawaz and Abbas before the court under strict security arrangements.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 22nd, 2019) An accountability court on Friday allowed petitions for exemption of former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

At the outset of the hearing, PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz and her cousin Yousaf Abbas were produced before the court. The counsel of Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz pleaded the court from exemption in the Chaudhary Sugar Mills case. However, the NAB’s prosecutor opposed the petition saying that the accused were bound to appear before the court even if they were on bail. On it, the court remarked that the accused would face trial soon after filing of the reference and allowed exemption to Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz from hearing of the case.

It may be mentioned here that Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz both were granted bail in Chaudhary Sugar Mills case.

On August 8, NAB team arrested Maryam Nawaz outside the Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore when she went there to see her father in jail. She did not appear before the NAB to provide the required details of foreign investment in sugar mills while she was also failed to satisfy the bureau regarding source of income for purchasing the shares.

NAB had also claimed that three foreigners had transferred 11000 shares worth millions of rupees on Maryam Nawaz’s name.

On July 19, accountability court had turned down petition of NAB claiming Maryam Nawaz had produced a bogus trust deed in Avenfield reference.

Judge Mohammad Bashir had declared anti-corruption watchdog’s appeal as unmaintainable and ruled that no action can be taken in this regard until the decision of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Maryam’s petition against the Avenfield properties verdict.

On July 6, 2018, accountability judge Mohammad Bashir had convicted former premier Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz in Avenfield properties reference and sentenced them 10 years and 07 years imprisonment, respectively.

In the verdict, judge Bashir had declared that “The trust deeds produced by the accused Maryam Nawaz were also found bogus… In view of the role of this accused Maryam Nawaz, she is convicted and sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for seven years with fine of two million Pounds.”

She was arrested and shifted to Adiala jail. Later, in September 2018, and was released from jail after the Islamabad High Court suspended her prison sentence.

