Court Exempts PM, Punjab CM From Personal Appearance

Faizan Hashmi Published July 05, 2022 | 07:50 PM

Court exempts PM, Punjab CM from personal appearance

An accountability court exempted on Tuesday Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz from personal appearance for one-day in two different references, filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The prime minister was scheduled to appear for hearing of Ashiana Iqbal Housing scheme reference, whereas the chief minister was supposed to appear for hearing of Ramzan Sugar Mills reference.

Advocate Amjad Pervaiz filed the exemption applications on behalf of the two leaders, stating that both could not appear due to their official engagements.

The court was requested to exempt both from personal appearance for one-day.

A duty judge conducted the proceedings of references, as the judge concerned was on leave and he allowed the applications for exemption. The judge also directed the counsel to advance their arguments on acquittal applications, filed by Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz in Ramzan Sugar Mills case on July 16.

The court had already granted permanent exemption to the prime minister in the Ramzan Sugar Mills reference.

