Court Exempts PM Shehbaz, CM Hamza From Personal Appearance

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 01, 2022 | 07:27 PM

An accountability court on Friday exempted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz from personal appearance for one-day in a reference, filed by the National Accountability Bureau

The court adjourned further hearing till July 26 and sought final arguments from parties on the applications, filed by the prime minister and chief minister for permanent exemption from personal appearance in this reference.

Accountability Court Judge Qamar-uz-Zaman conducted the reference proceedings.

A legal team, on behalf of the prime minister and Punjab chief minister, submitted exemption applications during the proceedings. The court was apprised that the prime minister could not appear due to his engagements in Islamabad, whereas Hamza Shehbaz was busy in the session of provincial assembly. The court was requested to exempt both in view of their engagements.

At this, the court allowed the exemption applications and exempted both from personal appearance for one-day, while adjourning further hearing till July 26.

