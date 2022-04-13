UrduPoint.com

Court Exempts PM Shehbaz From Personal Appearance In 3 References

Faizan Hashmi Published April 13, 2022 | 06:50 PM

Court exempts PM Shehbaz from personal appearance in 3 references

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :Two different accountability courts on Wednesday exempted Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif from personal appearance for one day in three references.

A legal team, on behalf of Shehbaz Sharif, filed the applications before the courts for his exemption from personal appearance for one day in view of his engagements.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader and the joint opposition's nominee for Punjab chief ministership Hamza Shehbaz also appeared in two references and got his attendance marked.

The courts adjourned further hearing of the references till April 28.

