Court exempts Shehbaz, son from personal appearance

An accountability court here on Tuesday exempted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz from personal appearance for one day in a reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :An accountability court here on Tuesday exempted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz from personal appearance for one day in a reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau.

Accountability Court Judge Qamaruz Zaman conducted the proceedings on the reference.

A legal team on behalf of prime minister and his son filed applications for exemption from personal appearance for one day.

The court was apprised that the prime minister was on a foreign visit whereas Hamza Shehbaz was suffering from back pain.

The court adjourned the case till October 4, while summoning witnesses for recording their statements on the next date of hearing.