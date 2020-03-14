Court exonerates 17 students of Sindh university, booked in FIR of treason by police

A court in Jamshoro district on Saturday acquitted 17 students of Sindh university who were booked in an FIR of treason by the district police on the state's complaint on November 18, 2019

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) :A court in Jamshoro district on Saturday acquitted 17 students of Sindh university who were booked in an FIR of treason by the district police on the state's complaint on November 18, 2019.

The court exonerated the accused students Halal Yaseen, Ameer Ali Shah, Ansar Abro, Danish and others for want of evidence.

The students' counsel argued that the students were charged in the FIR on behalf of the university authorities because they had protested against the varsity on October 31, 2019, for shortage of facilities in the hostels.

The police was reportedly informed by the hostel's security in-charge and provost that those students were chanting anti Pakistan slogans.