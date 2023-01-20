Court expresses anger over child named in theft case, SHO seeks forgiveness

A local court expressed anger at the production of a seven-year-old child as accused in a motorcycle lifting case and ordered to discharge him after SHO sought forgiveness for the blunder

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :A local court expressed anger at the production of a seven-year-old child as accused in a motorcycle lifting case and ordered to discharge him after SHO sought forgiveness for the blunder.

Fateh Shah police had registered FIR against three accused including the child Adeel r/o Chak 493/eg around a month ago.

Child's father said he had visited the police station to convey the police mistake but SHO misbehaved and he had to secure pre-arrest bail of his son from court.

The court expressed anger after father appeared along with his son for confirmation of his bail. The civil judge/judicial magistrate immediately summoned the SHO and sought explanation. The SHO sought forgiveness from the court after admitting mistake. The court then ordered to discharge the boy from the case.