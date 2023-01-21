UrduPoint.com

Court Expresses Anger Over Child Named In Theft Case, SHO Seeks Forgiveness

Muhammad Irfan Published January 21, 2023 | 12:11 AM

Court expresses anger over child named in theft case, SHO seeks forgiveness

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :A local court expressed anger at the production of a seven-year-old child as accused in a motorcycle lifting case and ordered to discharge him after SHO sought forgiveness for the blunder.

Fateh Shah police had registered FIR against three accused including the child Adeel r/o Chak 493/eg around a month ago.

Child's father said he had visited the police station to convey the police mistake but SHO misbehaved and he had to secure pre-arrest bail of his son from court.

The court expressed anger after father appeared along with his son for confirmation of his bail. The civil judge/judicial magistrate immediately summoned the SHO and sought explanation. The SHO sought forgiveness from the court after admitting mistake. The court then ordered to discharge the boy from the case.

Related Topics

Police Police Station FIR From Court

Recent Stories

UN experts call collapse of Afghan legal system 'h ..

UN experts call collapse of Afghan legal system 'human rights catastrophe'

45 minutes ago
 Initiate dialogue, diplomacy to resolve Ukraine is ..

Initiate dialogue, diplomacy to resolve Ukraine issue: Minister for Foreign Affa ..

45 minutes ago
 Poland to Release Mobile App for Residents Showing ..

Poland to Release Mobile App for Residents Showing Nearest Bomb Shelter - Fire S ..

50 minutes ago
 US Senators Express Opposition to Gas Stove Ban, R ..

US Senators Express Opposition to Gas Stove Ban, Request Clarity From Regulator ..

50 minutes ago
 Imran Khan has audacity to blame PDM govt for econ ..

Imran Khan has audacity to blame PDM govt for economic crisis: Senator Siddiqui

56 minutes ago
 Majority of Scots Would Vote Against Independence ..

Majority of Scots Would Vote Against Independence If Referendum Held Now - Poll

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.