Court Expresses Annoyance Over Absence Of Bushra Bibi
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 10, 2025 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) A special court on Friday summoned five more prosecution witnesses on January 14, for testimony against PTI founder and Bushra Bibi in toshakhana-II case.
During this day’s hearing, defense lawyer concluded cross-examination against a witness Muhammad Ahad, deputy director coordination Cabinet Division.
Special Court’s Judge Shahrukh Arjamand heard the aforesaid case against PTI’s founding chairman and his wife at Central Jail Adiala Rawalpindi.
During hearing, the court expressed serious concern over absence of Bushra Bibi and her lawyer. Expressing annoyance, the court said that it would take legal action if the defense lawyer couldn’t conduct cross examination against the prosecution witness on next hearing.
On the occasion, the court also recorded the statement of a witness Talat. The court summoned five more witnesses including Muhammad Shahfqat, Qaiser, Umar Saddiq, Mohsin and Faheem for testimony on next hearing.
