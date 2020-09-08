UrduPoint.com
Court Extend Accused Physical Remand

Tue 08th September 2020

Court extend accused physical remand



ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday extended the physical remand till September 11, of an official of Foreign Office allegedly involved in embezzlement of funds during his appointment in Pakistan's Embassy to Bulgaria.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir conducted hearing in a case initiated by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against accused Muhammad Tufail Qazi.

The accused was produced before the court after expiry of his physical remand.

The NAB investigation officer informed the court that such accused was in custody of his department for last 28 days on physical remand.

He prayed the court for extension in physical remand of the accused for further investigation.

The court extended the physical remand of accused and directed the NAB officials to produce him before the court on Friday.

It may be mentioned here that the accused had been appointed in Pakistan's embassy to Bulgaria from 2008 to 2013 and allegedly used government funds for personal expenditures.

More Stories From Pakistan

