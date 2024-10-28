Court Extend Bushra Bibi's Bail Till Nov 4
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 28, 2024 | 07:15 PM
A lower court on Monday extended the interim bail of Bushra Bibi till November 4, in toshakhana fake receipts
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) A lower court on Monday extended the interim bail of Bushra Bibi till November 4, in toshakhana fake receipts
case.
The court also granted one-time exemption from appearance to the accused on her request.
Additional District and Session Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka heard the bail petition.
Barrister Salman Safdar informed the court that his client Bushra Bibi was sick after being released from jail.
He prayed the court to grant one-time exemption from appearance as she was unable to attend the
proceeding.
After this, the court extended the pre-arrest bail and adjourned further hearing.
It may be mentioned that the same court would also hear the bail cases of PTI founder in four cases.
Recent Stories
Aleem Khan lauds NHA's 100pc revenue surge, M-Tag implementation, technical upgr ..
IHC to hear acquittal pleas of PTI founder, Bushra Bibi on Tuesday
Xi chairs CPC leadership meeting to review disciplinary inspection report
Army leads in Korean Ambassador Taekwondo Ch’ship
Sania Ashiq visits special education centre, inspects facilities
Full court meeting underway at SC
Regional federal ombudsman office starts registering complaints : Advisor to Fed ..
PML-N govt making progress amid challenges: Murtaza Abbassi
Full court meeting convened to reduce case backlog
Commodities rate re-fixed
Gilani terms Russian Federation Council members' visit to Pak a stepping stone t ..
Present govt determined to eradicating polio from Sindh province: Sindh Governor ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Aleem Khan lauds NHA's 100pc revenue surge, M-Tag implementation, technical upgradation49 seconds ago
-
IHC to hear acquittal pleas of PTI founder, Bushra Bibi on Tuesday52 seconds ago
-
Sania Ashiq visits special education centre, inspects facilities1 minute ago
-
Full court meeting underway at SC12 minutes ago
-
Regional federal ombudsman office starts registering complaints : Advisor to Federal Ombudsman Regio ..5 minutes ago
-
PML-N govt making progress amid challenges: Murtaza Abbassi5 minutes ago
-
Full court meeting convened to reduce case backlog5 minutes ago
-
Commodities rate re-fixed2 seconds ago
-
Gilani terms Russian Federation Council members' visit to Pak a stepping stone towards bilateral coo ..3 seconds ago
-
Present govt determined to eradicating polio from Sindh province: Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Kha ..5 seconds ago
-
Imran Khan mediates between Salman Akram Raja and Faisal Chaudhary20 minutes ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif inaugurates anti-polio vaccination drive8 seconds ago