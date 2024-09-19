Open Menu

Court Extend Interim Bail Of Alia Hamza

Sumaira FH Published September 19, 2024 | 10:10 PM

Court extend interim bail of Alia Hamza

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) The Special Court of Islamabad on Thursday extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Alia Hamza till September 23, in a case pertaining to a controversial tweet.

Special Court’s Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka also sought final arguments on the petition on next date of the hearing.

The case was registered by the Federal Investigating Agency against the PTI leader under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) over a controversial tweet.

The petitioner’s lawyer adopted the stance that they required some time to prepare final arguments and prayed the court to postpone the hearing.

The court adjourned the case till next date while accepting the request of petitioner’s lawyer.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf September Court

Recent Stories

P@SHA announces results of its annual elections

P@SHA announces results of its annual elections

2 hours ago
 IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground- ..

IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground-breaking GMIS

4 hours ago
 SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemente ..

SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: ..

4 hours ago
 Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” ..

Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India

7 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New Yo ..

PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York

7 hours ago
 Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

8 hours ago
Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s cl ..

Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s clarification for not standing u ..

8 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points

PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points

9 hours ago
 President Biden says Pak-US relations important fo ..

President Biden says Pak-US relations important for regional security

9 hours ago
 Artificial Intelligence is taking over the smartph ..

Artificial Intelligence is taking over the smartphone industry, and here’s why ..

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan