Court extend interim bail of Alia Hamza

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) The Special Court of Islamabad on Thursday extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Alia Hamza till September 23, in a case pertaining to a controversial tweet.

Special Court’s Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka also sought final arguments on the petition on next date of the hearing.

The case was registered by the Federal Investigating Agency against the PTI leader under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) over a controversial tweet.

The petitioner’s lawyer adopted the stance that they required some time to prepare final arguments and prayed the court to postpone the hearing.

The court adjourned the case till next date while accepting the request of petitioner’s lawyer.