Court extend till Dec 7 judicial remand of PPP leader Khursheed Shah

PPP leader Khursheed Shah who is facing assets beyond means case says that he is better but he treatment was continued at a local hospital.

SUKKUR: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 23rd, 2019) An accountability court in Sukkur on Saturday extended till Dec 7 the judicial remand of Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) leader Khursheed Shah.

Khursheed Shah who is facing the case of assets beyond means was produced by the NAB officials before the court and sought 15-day extension in his judicial remand.

During the proceedings, a NAB prosecutor told the court that Khursheed Shah’s mobile was sent for a forensic analysis and would be returned once the process was completed. Shah who was present in the court pleaded the court that he was better but his treatment was continued at a local hospital. The court asked him whether he was facing any trouble he said that he was not facing any trouble.

However, the court accepted the NAB’s plea and extended his judicial remand for with fifteen days, with directives to the NAB to produce him on Dec 07.