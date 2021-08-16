UrduPoint.com

Court Extend Zahir Jaffar's Judicial Remand Till Aug 30

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 05:32 PM

A judicial magistrate on Monday extended the judicial remand of Zahir Jaffar, an alleged murderer in Noor Mukadam murder case till August 30

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :A judicial magistrate on Monday extended the judicial remand of Zahir Jaffar, an alleged murderer in Noor Mukadam murder case till August 30.

Judicial Magistrate Saqib Jawad marked the attendance of accused through a 'robkar' and instructed the police to produce the accused again on next hearing.

Meanwhile, the police also produced the other co-accused the servants of Zahir Jaffar including Muhammad Iftikhar and Muhammad Jameel.

The police requested the judge to grant permission for conducting DNA test of the two accused which was allowed by the court.

Later, the police produced the other six co-accused Including owner of Therapy Works Dr. Tahir, Wamiq Riaz, Daleep Kumar, Sama Abbas, Abdul Haq and Muhammad Amjad.

The defence lawyer argued that these people were not named in the case and prayed the court to discharge them from the case.

The prosecutor informed the court that two supplementary statements were recorded on July 24, and August 8, respectively.

The plaintiff had named these people as co-accused in supplementary statement.

The court also sent the six accused to jail on judicial remand and adjourned the case.

