Court Extended Interim Bail Of PTI Founder's Wife

Muhammad Irfan Published April 29, 2025 | 02:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Rawalpindi has extended the interim bail of Bushra Bibi, wife of PTI founder till May, 20 in cases related to the November 26 protests.

ATC Judge Amjad Ali Shah heard the interim bail pleas in 29 cases filed against Bushra Bibi in connection with the protests. The investigating officers were present during the proceedings.

The prosecutor Syed Zahir Shah presented the case record on behalf of the prosecution.

Bushra Bibi’s lawyer, Faisal Malik, requested for the conduct of joint investigation in all cases, arguing that the accused should be interrogated in the presence of her husband and the legal team.

The court accepted the plea, directing that Bushra Bibi be questioned in the presence of her husband as well as her legal representatives.

