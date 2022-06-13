A lower court of Islamabad on Tuesday extended the interim bails of 38 accused including Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)'s leaders in FIRs pertaining vandalizing the public property during the recent long march

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2022 ) :A lower court of Islamabad on Tuesday extended the interim bails of 38 accused including Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)'s leaders in FIRs pertaining vandalizing the public property during the recent long march.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Imran Ismail, Ali Nawaz Awan, Raja Khurram Nawaz, Sarwar Khan, Aamir Kayani, Faisal Javed, Sheharyar Afridi, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, Ali Muhammad Khan, Saifullah Khan and Zartaj Gul were given further pre-arrest bail till June 20.

District and Session Judge Kamran Basharrat Mufti, hearing the cases, also sought arguments from respondents on next hearing.

At the outset of hearing, the court asked the prosecutor whether the investigation of the cases have been completed, at this, the prosecutor said it was yet to be completed, adding that several accused had not joined the investigation process so far.

Dr. Baber Awan said his clients had approached the police stations many times but they were told that the concerned officer was unavailable. The court said let it fix the debate on police station wise, to this, Baber Awan said his client wouldn't disappoint the court.

The court asked the defence lawyer to ensure the every accused to join the investigation process. The court adjourned hearing of the case till June 20.