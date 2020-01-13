Court extends 7-day physical remand of Ahsan Iqbal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court Monday granted National Accountability Bureau (NAB) a further seven-day physical remand of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)'s senior leader Ahsan Iqbal in Narowal Sports City corruption case.

The court ordered the anti graft body to produce the accused again on January 20, after ending of his remand period.

AC-II Judge Azam Khan conducted hearing on a NAB case against Ahsan Iqbal. The NAB official produced the accused before the judge at judicial complex Islamabad.

During outset of hearing, the NAB prosecutor apprised the court regarding the development in investigation process and requested it to grant further 14-days physical remand of Ahsan Iqbal.

However, the court directed NAB investigators to complete the inquiry as early as possible as they would not not get more remand of the PML-N leader in future. The court granted seven days more remand of the accused.

NAB Prosecutor, Usman Mirza pleaded that even the fusibility study of the project was not conducted, which was an evidence of dishonesty. After the 18th Amendment in Constitution, the Federal government had no authority on provincial project.

He said that this court had granted seven days remand previously, out of which, two days the accused had been attending the assembly session.

He said that NAB had a lot of documents related to the case due to which it needed 14-days remand. The investigators wanted to take information regarding the accused job on basis of 'Iqama'.

Ahsan Iqbal's counsel Barrister Zafarullah opposed the NAB request for more remand and stating that the prosecution's case was weak. He said that only his client had been arrested out of 20 people responsible to approve this project.

He said the NAB had not informed anything new to this court on this day hearing.

Addressing the judge, Ahsan Iqbal said that the NAB case was nothing more than a joke which would be remembered in history. He said that ten more sports complex should be constructed like Narowal Sports Complex.

He said that the NAB had an objection that why this project was introduced in Narowal. This city was also a part of this country, he added. The project worth Rs400 millions had been ruined by stopping the work.

On December 23, NAB had arrested Ahsan Iqbal over his involvement in embezzlement of Narowal Sports City project funds.

The anti-graft watchdog body alleged that Iqbal had illegally initiated a project of Rs 3 billion in Narowal, causing a loss worth billions to the national exchequer.