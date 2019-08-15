An Accountability Court (AC) Thursday granted National Accountability Bureau (NAB) a further 14-day physical remand of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in LNG import agreement investigation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2019 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Thursday granted National Accountability Bureau (NAB) a further 14-day physical remand of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in LNG import agreement investigation.

The NAB official produced the former prime minister before AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir after ending of his physical remand time.

During outset of hearing, the NAB prosecutor apprised the judge regarding development in investigation process and prayed the court to grant further remand of the accused person.

Khaqan Abbasi stated before the court that he had been cooperating with investigation team and had been answering its questions. He stated that he had no objection over his further physical remand.

The judge asked the NAB officials to try to conclude its investigation from accused person till next hearing on August 29.

It may be mentioned here that the NAB had also arrested former finance minister Miftah Ismail in the same case.