UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court Extends Abbasi's Physical Remand Till Aug 29

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 15th August 2019 | 04:39 PM

Court extends Abbasi's physical remand till Aug 29

An Accountability Court (AC) Thursday granted National Accountability Bureau (NAB) a further 14-day physical remand of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in LNG import agreement investigation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2019 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Thursday granted National Accountability Bureau (NAB) a further 14-day physical remand of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in LNG import agreement investigation.

The NAB official produced the former prime minister before AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir after ending of his physical remand time.

During outset of hearing, the NAB prosecutor apprised the judge regarding development in investigation process and prayed the court to grant further remand of the accused person.

Khaqan Abbasi stated before the court that he had been cooperating with investigation team and had been answering its questions. He stated that he had no objection over his further physical remand.

The judge asked the NAB officials to try to conclude its investigation from accused person till next hearing on August 29.

It may be mentioned here that the NAB had also arrested former finance minister Miftah Ismail in the same case.

Related Topics

Hearing Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Import Same Turkish Lira May August From Agreement Court

Recent Stories

OIC Calls for the Protection of Religious Rights o ..

9 minutes ago

Turkey won't tolerate US delay over Syria safe zon ..

5 minutes ago

Ukraine's Naftogaz Says Expects to Recieve $3Bln i ..

5 minutes ago

Moon Says South Korea Ready to Work With Japan If ..

5 minutes ago

Russian Budget Surplus in January-July Grows to 3. ..

5 minutes ago

US asks Gibraltar to keep Iranian tanker in detent ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.