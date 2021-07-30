UrduPoint.com

Court Extends Accused Judicial Remand In Couple Torture Case

Faizan Hashmi 15 seconds ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 06:50 PM

Court extends accused judicial remand in couple torture case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :A judicial magistrate of Islamabad on Friday extended the judicial remand of accused including Usman Mirza in a case pertaining to torturing and blackmailing a couple.

The accused including Usman Mirza, Ata ur Rehman, Idaras Qayum Butt, Bilal Marawat, Muhib Bangish, Rehan Hussain and Farhan were produced before the court of judicial magistrate Waqar Gondal amid foolproof security arrangements.

The defence lawyer pleaded that no one was being allowed to meet his client in jail and he prayed the court to instruct the jail officials to let the accused meet his family.

The lawyers said that the accused were not being provided medicine and cloths in jail despite of court orders.

The court questioned that whether the accused Idaras Qayum Butt was also involved in any other case. The lawyer said it was a conflict case which was settled now.

The court instructed the police to submit the case challan and report under section 173 till next date of hearing. The court asked the police to also present the accused on August 13, and 27th before the court during the vacations. The hearing of the case was adjourned till September 10. The accused were arrested in a case for torturing and blackmailing a couple at a flat in sector E-11.

