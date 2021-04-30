Court extends accused physical remand in graft case

An Accountability Court (AC) on Friday extended the physical remand of All Pakistan Projects Company's owner Adam Amin Chaudhry till May 7, in a case pertaining to looting the public on name of investment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Friday extended the physical remand of All Pakistan Projects Company's owner Adam Amin Chaudhry till May 7, in a case pertaining to looting the public on name of investment.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the graft case against the above accused that was produced before the court after ending of his remand period.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB)'s prosecutor apprised the court regarding the progress in investigation process and prayed the judge to grant more 14-day remand of the accused for further probe.

Defence Lawyer Imran Shafiq opposed the remand request and adopted the stance that the bureau had already availed 28 days remand of his client but no new thing was discovered. He argued a number of company's member had arrived court today that had no complaints about it.

He pleaded that NAB wanted to get more remand after repeating the old statements before the trial court. He said that his client was ill and prayed the court to reject the NAB request for more remand.

The court, however, granted NAB more physical remand of the accused till May 7.