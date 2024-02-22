Open Menu

Court Extends Amir Mughal's Interim Bail

Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2024 | 08:58 PM

A local court has extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Amir Masood Mughal in three different cases pertaining to the vandalization of public property

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) A local court has extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Amir Masood Mughal in three different cases pertaining to the vandalization of public property.

Amir Masood Malik appeared before the court on Thursday along with his lawyer, Sardar Masroof.

The court did not proceed with the hearing due to the unavailability of the Additional District and Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra and adjourned the hearing till February 27.

It may be mentioned that two different cases have been lodged against Amir Masood Malik at Sanjani, and one case at Golra police station.

