Court Extends Amir Mughal's Interim Bail
Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2024 | 08:58 PM
A local court has extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Amir Masood Mughal in three different cases pertaining to the vandalization of public property
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) A local court has extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Amir Masood Mughal in three different cases pertaining to the vandalization of public property.
Amir Masood Malik appeared before the court on Thursday along with his lawyer, Sardar Masroof.
The court did not proceed with the hearing due to the unavailability of the Additional District and Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra and adjourned the hearing till February 27.
It may be mentioned that two different cases have been lodged against Amir Masood Malik at Sanjani, and one case at Golra police station.
Recent Stories
7th annual 'Job and Trade Fair 2024' held at Isra university
National Central Bureau (NCB) Interpol Pakistan issues Performance Report
Providing neat, clean environment to citizens top priority, says MWMC chairman
SSCI chief announces formation of FMCG standing committee at chamber level
ICT admin raids petrol pumps; inspects instruments
Good News for Honey Bees: Plantation of millions of Bair, Palosa saplings begins
Tehsil administration clears Malam Jabba road snow, ensures traffic flow
Misreporting of judgment in proscribed literature case created misunderstanding: ..
KUJ hosts reception in honour of Caretaker Minister for Information
Pupils injured in knife attack at German school, suspect detained
Lowari Tunnel open for all traffic
Inter continue title march after Champions League statement
More Stories From Pakistan
-
National Central Bureau (NCB) Interpol Pakistan issues Performance Report9 minutes ago
-
Providing neat, clean environment to citizens top priority, says MWMC chairman4 minutes ago
-
ICT admin raids petrol pumps; inspects instruments4 minutes ago
-
Good News for Honey Bees: Plantation of millions of Bair, Palosa saplings begins4 minutes ago
-
Tehsil administration clears Malam Jabba road snow, ensures traffic flow4 minutes ago
-
Misreporting of judgment in proscribed literature case created misunderstanding: apex court4 minutes ago
-
KUJ hosts reception in honour of Caretaker Minister for Information4 minutes ago
-
Lowari Tunnel open for all traffic4 minutes ago
-
Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman hosts hi-tea to visiting Dutch hockey club players4 minutes ago
-
Senate body approves amendment in Pakistan Penal Code4 minutes ago
-
ECP declares winners of reserves seat for Sindh Assembly4 minutes ago
-
Bikaner Food Street inaugurated inside Farid Gate in connection with Cholistan Rally4 minutes ago