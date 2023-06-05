UrduPoint.com

Court Extends Asad Umar's Bail Till June 10

Faizan Hashmi Published June 05, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Court extends Asad Umar's bail till June 10

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :A lower court on Monday extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)'s leader and former minister Asad Umar till June 10, in case registered by Tarnol police station.

Additional Session Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra heard the case.

Asad Qaiser appeared before the court along with his lawyer.

The associate prosecutor informed the court that the prosecutor in this case could not appear due to the death of his mother.

He prayed the court to adjourn this day's hearing.

Asad Umar, on the occasion, said that his statements of May 9, and May 10, were available.

He said that he wanted arguments on same day in this case as the allegations against him were not solid.

The court said that it was giving next date as the prosecutor in this case was on leave.

The court, subsequently, adjourned hearing of the case till June 10.

