ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :A local court on Thursday extended the judicial remand of PTI leader Azam Khan Swati till January 12, in a controversial tweet case.

Judicial Magistrate Naseer Udin heard the case against Azam Swati after the completion of his fourteen-day remand.

The court extended the judicial remand as the case challan couldn't be produced this day.

It may be mentioned here that the FIA had registered FIR against Azam Khan Swati for maligning the state institution through his tweets.