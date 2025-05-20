Court extends bail in multiple cases, orders PTI founder to appear via video link or in person

The district & sessions court of Islamabad on Tuesday extended the interim bail of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) founder in six cases and Bushra Bibi in one case, directing the PTI founder to appear at the next hearing either in person or through video link

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) The district & sessions court of Islamabad on Tuesday extended the interim bail of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) founder in six cases and Bushra Bibi in one case, directing the PTI founder to appear at the next hearing either in person or through video link.

The Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka extended the interim bail of the PTI founder in six cases and Bushra Bibi in one case until June 17. The court also ordered that the PTI founder must attend the next hearing either in person or via video link.

During the today's hearing on the bail petitions, lawyer Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry appeared on behalf of the PTI founder. However, arguments could not be presented as lead counsel Salman Safdar was reportedly busy in the Supreme Court. Chaudhry requested the court to reschedule the hearing, noting that the PTI founder had not appeared despite previous court orders.

The court accepted the request for a new date but made it clear that the PTI founder must be present at the next hearing, either physically or through a video link.

Meanwhile, the court has already reserved its decision on Bushra Bibi’s pre-arrest bail application in a case related to alleged fake receipts in the Toshakhana matter. A decision is expected soon.

The PTI founder is facing six cases under charges related to protests, vandalism, and arson. Bushra Bibi is named in a separate case concerning the alleged use of fake receipts linked to state gifts.

The court will announce its decision on the PTI founder’s bail applications after hearing the complete arguments, which are now expected at the next scheduled hearing.