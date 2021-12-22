The Accountability Court, Sukkur extended pre-arrest bail of Bilawal Bhutto's political secretary Jamil Soomro and others in the assets beyond means case till January 31, 2022

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :The Accountability Court, Sukkur extended pre-arrest bail of Bilawal Bhutto's political secretary Jamil Soomro and others in the assets beyond means case till January 31, 2022.

Jamil Soomro, MNA Syed Abrar Shah and former deputy commissioner Sukkur, Rahim Bakhash Maitlo appeared before the Accountability Court Sukkur on Wednesday for seeking confirmation of pre-arrest bail in the case.

The Court extended their pre-arrest bail till Jan 31 after hearing the arguments of their counsel.