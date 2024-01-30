Court Extends Bail Of PTI Fouder, Bushra Bibi In Different Cases
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 30, 2024 | 09:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) The District and Sessions Court of Islamabad has extended the bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder in six different cases and his wife Bushra Bibi's in one case til February 15.
Additional Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra heard the bail pleas on Tuesday.
During the course of the hearing, the court accepted the plea of Bushra Bibi, seeking attendance exemption from today's hearing.
