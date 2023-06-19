(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :A local court on Monday extended the interim bails of PTI's Chairman Imran Khan and Asad Umar in a case registered by Margalla Police Station and instructed the accused to join the investigation.

Additional District and Session Judge Sikandar Khan heard the bail petition of PTI's chief who appeared before the court along with his legal team.

Petitioner's lawyer Salam Safdar Advocate said that his client had appeared before the court in a judicial complex in 17 cases in one day. Imran Khan had joined the investigation and gave answers to every question, he said.

However, the prosecutor said that the accused had not joined the investigation so far and prayed the court to issue instructions to Imran Khan to appear before the investigation team in the office of DIG police.

He said that the said office was safe from the security point of view.

Imran Khan said that he was ready to join the investigation into the building of the judicial complex. At this, the court summoned the registrar who stated that a room could be provided for the said purpose.

The court extended the interim bail of Imran Khan and instructed him to join the investigation till July 4, otherwise, he would be responsible.