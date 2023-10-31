Court extends Bushra Bibi interim bail till Nov 15

The Accountability Court on Tuesday extended interim bail wife of PTI Chairman, Bushra Bibi in of 190 million pounds corruption case and Toshakhana NAB investigation till November 15

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) The Accountability Court on Tuesday extended interim bail wife of PTI Chairman, Bushra Bibi in of 190 million Pounds corruption case and Toshakhana NAB investigation till November 15.

Judge Muhammad Bashir of Accountability Court heard the plea of Bushra Bibi.

During the hearing, the appellant’s lawyer said that if the court disposed of this application, then NAB summoned the appellant again.

Subsequently, NAB prosecutor responded that the appellant was filling this application on same issue third times.

This application was not admissible as investigation officer had already told that no arrest warrant had issued yet and neither NAB wanted to arrest Bushra Bibi, he said.

The court extended her bail and adjourned the case.