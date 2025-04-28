Open Menu

Court Extends Bushra Bibi's Bails In November 26, Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 28, 2025 | 10:59 PM

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday extended the interim bail of Bushra Bibi in cases pertaining to the protest of November 26, and ordered for a comprehensive investigation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday extended the interim bail of Bushra Bibi in cases pertaining to the protest of November 26, and ordered for a comprehensive investigation.

ATC Judge Abual Hasnat Muhammad Zulkarnain heard the bail petitions in two cases registered against Bushra Bibi.

The lawyers Ansar Kayani and Shamsa Kayani appeared in the court and filed one-time exemption from appearance request for Bushra Bibi.

The court accepted the exemption applications and adjourned hearing on the bail applications until June 11.

Cases are registered against Bushra Bibi in the Secretariat Police Station and Karachi Company.

