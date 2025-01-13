Court extends Bushra Bibi’s interim bail to Jan 23

(@FahadShabbir)

The District and Sessions Court of Islamabad on Monday held a hearing on an interim bail plea filed by Bushra Bibi, wife of the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) The District and Sessions Court of Islamabad on Monday held a hearing on an interim bail plea filed by Bushra Bibi, wife of the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI).

The case was heard by Additional Sessions Judge Chaudhry Aamir Zia.

Advocate Ansar Kayani represented Bushra Bibi during the proceedings. During the hearing, he argued that Bushra Bibi is facing a verdict regarding a £190 million case and highlighted her requirement to appear in jail as part of the legal process.

He also stated that the Accountability Court had directed her to ensure her attendance in court.

Prosecutor Iqbal Kakar requested the court that the interim bail application should ensure her presence in the court.

However, the court granted an exemption from Bushra Bibi’s physical attendance for the day and extended her interim bail until January 23.

The case involves charges filed against her at the Ramna Police Station.