Court Extends Bushra Bibi’s Interim Bail To Jan 23
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 13, 2025 | 06:56 PM
The District and Sessions Court of Islamabad on Monday held a hearing on an interim bail plea filed by Bushra Bibi, wife of the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI)
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) The District and Sessions Court of Islamabad on Monday held a hearing on an interim bail plea filed by Bushra Bibi, wife of the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI).
The case was heard by Additional Sessions Judge Chaudhry Aamir Zia.
Advocate Ansar Kayani represented Bushra Bibi during the proceedings. During the hearing, he argued that Bushra Bibi is facing a verdict regarding a £190 million case and highlighted her requirement to appear in jail as part of the legal process.
He also stated that the Accountability Court had directed her to ensure her attendance in court.
Prosecutor Iqbal Kakar requested the court that the interim bail application should ensure her presence in the court.
However, the court granted an exemption from Bushra Bibi’s physical attendance for the day and extended her interim bail until January 23.
The case involves charges filed against her at the Ramna Police Station.
Recent Stories
Indian Actor, Fitness Trainer Sahil Khan’s wife embraces Islam
Punjab Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal Sohail Shaukat Butt orders su ..
DC Abbottabad for up-gradation of Shimla Hill Park
Court extends Bushra Bibi’s interim bail to Jan 23
National Assembly session to continue till January 24
Music evening organized
Aldar raises AED9 billion in sustainability-linked syndicated revolving credit f ..
Swedish envoy calls on Azam Tarar
Sharjah Ruler approves establishing honey factory
Divisional Public School BoG meets
Sharjah Airport welcomes over 17.1 million passengers in 2024
Realme C75 Review: A Month Later—An Honest Take
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal Sohail Shaukat Butt orders suspension of deputy d ..2 minutes ago
-
DC Abbottabad for up-gradation of Shimla Hill Park2 minutes ago
-
Court extends Bushra Bibi’s interim bail to Jan 233 minutes ago
-
National Assembly session to continue till January 243 minutes ago
-
Music evening organized3 minutes ago
-
JUI-F to continue play its parliament role effectively: Fazlur Rehman19 minutes ago
-
Thieves steal tyres worth Rs 700,000 from shop19 minutes ago
-
Balochistan CM for protection of rare forests, wildlife29 minutes ago
-
PTI founder, Bushra Bibi moves to IHC for acquittal in toshakhana-II case29 minutes ago
-
PWD reviews monthly performance of FWCs, field officers29 minutes ago
-
Nasir Shah announces solar systems for Special Education Centers29 minutes ago
-
Swedish envoy calls on Azam Tarar14 minutes ago