Open Menu

Court Extends Bushra Bibi’s Interim Bail To Jan 23

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 13, 2025 | 06:56 PM

Court extends Bushra Bibi’s interim bail to Jan 23

The District and Sessions Court of Islamabad on Monday held a hearing on an interim bail plea filed by Bushra Bibi, wife of the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) The District and Sessions Court of Islamabad on Monday held a hearing on an interim bail plea filed by Bushra Bibi, wife of the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI).

The case was heard by Additional Sessions Judge Chaudhry Aamir Zia.

Advocate Ansar Kayani represented Bushra Bibi during the proceedings. During the hearing, he argued that Bushra Bibi is facing a verdict regarding a £190 million case and highlighted her requirement to appear in jail as part of the legal process.

He also stated that the Accountability Court had directed her to ensure her attendance in court.

Prosecutor Iqbal Kakar requested the court that the interim bail application should ensure her presence in the court.

However, the court granted an exemption from Bushra Bibi’s physical attendance for the day and extended her interim bail until January 23.

The case involves charges filed against her at the Ramna Police Station.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Station Jail Wife January From Million Court Bushra Bibi

Recent Stories

Indian Actor, Fitness Trainer Sahil Khan’s wife ..

Indian Actor, Fitness Trainer Sahil Khan’s wife embraces Islam

14 seconds ago
 Punjab Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal ..

Punjab Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal Sohail Shaukat Butt orders su ..

2 minutes ago
 DC Abbottabad for up-gradation of Shimla Hill Park

DC Abbottabad for up-gradation of Shimla Hill Park

2 minutes ago
 Court extends Bushra Bibi’s interim bail to Jan ..

Court extends Bushra Bibi’s interim bail to Jan 23

3 minutes ago
 National Assembly session to continue till Januar ..

National Assembly session to continue till January 24

3 minutes ago
 Music evening organized

Music evening organized

3 minutes ago
Aldar raises AED9 billion in sustainability-linked ..

Aldar raises AED9 billion in sustainability-linked syndicated revolving credit f ..

14 minutes ago
 Swedish envoy calls on Azam Tarar

Swedish envoy calls on Azam Tarar

14 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler approves establishing honey factory

Sharjah Ruler approves establishing honey factory

1 hour ago
 Divisional Public School BoG meets

Divisional Public School BoG meets

14 minutes ago
 Sharjah Airport welcomes over 17.1 million passeng ..

Sharjah Airport welcomes over 17.1 million passengers in 2024

2 hours ago
 realme C75 Review: A Month Later—An Honest Take

Realme C75 Review: A Month Later—An Honest Take

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan