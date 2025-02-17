A local court on Monday extended the interim bail of Bushra Bibi till February 25, in a case pertaining to protest of November 26, at D-Chowk

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) A local court on Monday extended the interim bail of Bushra Bibi till February 25, in a case pertaining to protest of November 26, at D-Chowk.

Duty Judge Additional District and Session Judge Afzal Majoka heard the case due to the leave of Judge Aamer Zia.

Shams Kiani Advocate appeared before the court on behalf of Bushra Bibi.

The court extended the pre-arrest bail of the accused and adjourned further hearing till February 25.

Ramna Police Station had registered a case against Bushra Bibi.