Court Extends Deadline In Murad Saeed Defamation Case
Umer Jamshaid Published March 18, 2025 | 07:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) The lower court on Tuesday granted a two-day extension in a high-profile defamation case involving Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Murad Saeed as his legal team sought more time to prepare final arguments.
Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Shabbir Bhatti granted a two-day extension to Murad Saeed’s lawyers during today’s hearing in the Rs10 billion defamation lawsuit filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz
(PML-N) leader Ahsan Iqbal. The court warned it would issue a verdict this month even if discussions remain incomplete.
Saeed’s legal representative, Maha Nasir, appeared in court to request additional preparation time.
The case stems from allegations made by Murad Saeed in 2020, accusing Ahsan Iqbal of accepting a Rs70 billion bribe related to the Multan-Sukkur Motorway project. Ahsan Iqbal, denying the claims, later filed the defamation suit, demanding compensation for reputational damage.
Meanwhile, no evidence supporting the bribery allegation has been presented in the court to date. However, the next hearing is scheduled for March 20. If final arguments are not concluded by then, Judge Bhatti confirmed a verdict will be announced based on existing court records.
